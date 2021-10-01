Vueling presents 32 new routes from Paris Orly to ten different countries

Merely 10 days after being granted slots at Paris Orly by the European Commission in the context of Air France’s recapitalisation, Vueling has presented 32 new routes that will connect Paris Orly Airport with ten countries. The new routes are starting next November 2 and will be added to the 20 already scheduled at the French airport for the winter season.

In a statement issued this Thursday, the low-cost airline of the IAG Group has explained that in this way it will reach 48 direct connections from Paris Orly, with four more pending confirmation of the date that will go on sale shortly.

In addition to increasing connections by incorporating 5 new destinations in Spain (Jerez, Asturias, Santander, Grenada and Zaragosa), 5 in Italy (Milan Bergamo, Bologna, Turin, Genoa and Bari), 6 in the United Kingdom (Cardiff, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle and Belfast) and 1 in Denmark (Billund), Vueling is launching direct routes for the first time with Germany (Hamburg, Leipzig and Nuremberg), Norway (Bergen), Sweden (Gothenburg and Stockholm), Ireland (Dublin and Cork), Morocco (Agadir and Tangiers) and Malta.