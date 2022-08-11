Vueling opens three new routes between London Gatwick and Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Tenerife

Vueling has put tickets on sale for three new direct routes between London Gatwick and the airports of Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Tenerife, according to a company statement on Thursday.

The route with Tenerife South will open on 6 December and will have three weekly frequencies; with Gran Canaria, it will start operating on 7 December with two frequencies, and with Lanzarote, on 8 December with two frequencies.

The new routes are part of Vueling’s transformation plan in the Advanced Network Design project, in order to seasonally adjust its offer and offer “attractive destinations during the winter season”.

Source: El Dia (Tenerife)