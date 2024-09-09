Vueling launches two new routes to Lapland from Paris-Orly: Luleå, Sweden, and Ivalo, Finland

Vueling has announced two new direct routes from Paris-Orly to Lapland, opening up access to Luleå in Sweden and Ivalo in Finland starting in December 2024.

These flights will allow travellers to explore the Arctic Circle’s natural beauty, including Northern Lights, snow-covered landscapes, and winter activities like dog sledging, snowmobiling, and ice fishing.

Flights to Luleå will operate weekly from December 21, 2024, to March 29, 2025, while flights to Ivalo will run from December 28, 2024, to March 29, 2025.

Vueling is expanding its presence in the French market and continues to diversify its winter offerings, building on successful routes like Barcelona to Rovaniemi and Tromsø.