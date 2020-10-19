Vueling launches domestic flights in France

On 16 October, the Spanish low-cost airline Vueling, a subsidiary of IAG (International Airlines Group), launched its first three domestic flights between Paris-Orly and respectively Montpellier, Brest and Marseille.

At Paris-Orly airport, the plane arriving from Brest was greeted by airport staff during a water salute ceremony, a few moments after landing. Other ceremonies were also organised by the airports of Brest and Montpellier.

Vueling offers 2 weekly return flights on each route, every Friday and Sunday. It should be noted that the press service of the airline states that at Orly, the water salute was carried out “entirely from recycled rainwater“.

Vueling is competing with the Air France Groupe on the three routes, although at a much lower frequency.