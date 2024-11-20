Vueling flight to Tenerife diverted to Gran Canaria due to medical emergency – Pilots frustrated

Vueling flight VY3210 from Barcelona to Tenerife North (Airbus A321 registered EC-MQB) was diverted to Gran Canaria this morning due to a medical emergency on board, after failing to land at its intended destination. The crew requested priority landing, prompting swift coordination by air traffic controllers.

https://twitter.com/controladores/status/1859177381619011654

The aircraft successfully landed on runway 21 at Gran Canaria’s Gando Airport, where emergency teams were already on standby. An ambulance was waiting to provide immediate assistance to the affected passenger, showcasing the critical role of air traffic controllers and ground teams in ensuring passenger safety during such situations.