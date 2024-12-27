Vueling flight from Gran Canaria makes emergency landing in Casablanca after kitchen fire

Vueling flight VY3069 en route from Gran Canaria to Málaga (Airbus A320 reg. EC-LZN) made an emergency landing in Casablanca after a fire broke out in the aircraft’s kitchen oven.

The crew swiftly controlled the situation, ensuring passenger safety, and diverted the plane to the nearest airport. Passengers spent approximately five hours at Casablanca airport before resuming their journey on the same plane, experiencing delays but no injuries.

The incident highlighted the effectiveness of the crew’s safety protocols despite the inconvenience caused.