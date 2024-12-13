Vueling expands Brussels-Italy connections with Brussels-Florence route

Vueling has announced a new route between Brussels and Florence, starting in April 2024, with flights three times a week (Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays). This marks the third new Brussels-to-Italy connection revealed this week, following easyJet’s announcement of double daily flights to Milan Linate and Rome Fiumicino.

These new routes are a result of ITA Airways relinquishing slots at various airports, including Brussels, as part of the Lufthansa Group’s takeover deal approved by European regulators. The move aims to balance competition, benefiting airlines like Vueling (part of IAG) and easyJet, alongside Air France-KLM.

Travellers from Brussels Airport gain from this increased competition, with more options for popular Italian destinations, even on routes already served by airlines such as Brussels Airlines and ITA Airways.