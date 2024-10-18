Vueling expands Bordeaux-Barcelona flights in 2025 with increased frequency

Starting February 2025, Vueling will boost the number of weekly flights between Bordeaux and Barcelona from 7 to 11, with plans to increase to 14 flights per week during the summer season.

This expansion doubles the airline’s offering compared to summer 2024, providing Bordeaux travellers with more flexibility for trips to the vibrant Catalan capital.

Barcelona, known for its rich cultural and artistic attractions like the Sagrada Familia, Park Güell, and the Picasso Museum, has been a key destination for Vueling since 2011, with over a million passengers travelling on this route to date.