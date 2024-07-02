Vueling celebrates 20th anniversary at Tibidabo, Barcelona

Vueling, part of the IAG group, marked its 20th anniversary with a grand event at Tibidabo amusement park in Barcelona. The celebration featured the iconic Tibidabo plane painted yellow and a performance by Lío Ibiza, honouring Vueling’s first destination.

The event was chaired by Pere Aragonès, acting president of the Generalitat of Catalonia, and attended by notable figures including Luis Gallego, CEO of IAG, and Carolina Martinoli, President and CEO of Vueling. Other prominent attendees included Carlos Prieto, Meritxell Serret, Artur Mas, Albert Batlle, and representatives from the tourism and aviation sectors.

Highlights included speeches by key figures, a tribute performance of ‘Barcelona’ by Montserrat Caballé and Freddy Mercury, and a corporate video showcasing Vueling’s history. Carolina Martinoli emphasised Vueling’s growth from 2 planes and 5 routes to 124 planes and 250 routes, celebrating its significant role in enhancing Barcelona’s connectivity and economic development.