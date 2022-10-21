Vueling cabin crew in Spain call for strikes from November to January

The stoppages affect all weekends, Christmas and holidays from November 1 to January 31

Cabin crew ask for a salary increase of 13.4% for this year

Vueling’s cabin crew have called strikes every Friday, Sunday, Monday and holidays between November 1 and January 31, to demand a salary increase of 13.4% for 2022.

The workers are called to strike by the Stavla, which in a statement has said that it would have wanted to avoid the strike but that it has been “unavoidable“.

“The group of cabin crew cannot continue to be immersed in the situation of salary insecurity in which it finds itself while the company extends the negotiation of the collective agreement over time,” added the union.

In a statement this Friday, the company said that “this is not the time” to divide but to join forces to build the future of the airline. They consider that the salary increases demanded by Stavla are unfeasible because they would imply the loss of the competitiveness of Vueling and could imply a reduction in the size of the airline and a necessary reorganisation.

The company has recalled that they have already agreed to increase the wages of cabin crew by 6.5% effective January 1, 2021.

During the last two years, the aviation sector has faced the biggest crisis in its history which has led Vueling to accumulated losses of more than 1,000 million and additional debt of 260 million euros.

Source: RTVE