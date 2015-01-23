Vueling adds African destinations from Barcelona

Rabat (Morocco), Yerba (Tunisia) and Accra (Ghana) will expand Vueling’s African presence starting on 20 June.

The airline will also launch a summer service to Istanbul.

For the sixth consecutive year, Vueling will launch services to several new destinations from Barcelona’s El Prat airport, and this year Africa is a new growth area. Starting on 20 June, Vueling will directly operate regular flights to Rabat in Morocco, Yerba in Tunisia, and Accra, Ghana. The new routes are expected to help meet demand especially from customers at Vueling’s European destinations in the UK and Scandinavia, who can benefit from easy connections via Barcelona to these African cities.

After launching flights to Marrakech in 2009, the airline gradually added new African services and now has 16 routes reaching 11 destinations on the continent: Marrakech, Rabat, Casablanca, Nador, and Fez in Morocco; Tunis and Yerba in Tunisia; Algiers and Oran in Algeria; Dakar in Senegal; Banjul in Gambia; and Accra in Ghana. At 3,960 km, the Barcelona-Ghana route will be the longest operated by the airline.

Another addition to Vueling’s network this summer is Istanbul. From June through October the airline will fly three times a week from Barcelona.

New Routes Now Open for Booking

ROUTE FREQUENCY Barcelona-Rabat (Morocco) 2 flights/week (Tues., Sat.) Barcelona-Yerba (Tunisia) 2 flight/week (Wed., Sat.) Barcelona-Accra (Ghana) 1 flight/week (Sat.) Barcelona-Istanbul (Turkey) 3 flight/week (Tues., Thurs., Sat.)

Tickets for flights on these routes may now be booked on the Vueling.com website or with our app for mobile phones (iOS, Android, and Windows Phone).

Barcelona, 22 January 2015