Vueling vinyls spectacular landscapes on Airbus A320neo #VisitTenerife

Spanish low-cost airline Vueling added decals of six of the most spectacular landscapes of Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain on one of its Airbus A320neo’s (registered EC-NIX).

Teide National Park, Anaga Rural Park and El Socorro de Los Realejos beach are some of the settings chosen to promote the beauty of the island in the destinations where the airline operates. Today, the aircraft is scheduled to fly to the following cities: Lisbon, Portugal and Barcelona/Mahon in Spain.

.@vueling lucirá desde hoy la imagen de Tenerife

por toda su red de destinos en Europa. La compañía ha vinilado uno de los Airbus A320neo de su flota con una imagen compuesta por seis de las zonas más características y atractivas de la isla y bajo al hashtag #VisitTenerife pic.twitter.com/oizTCp6gAn — VisitTenerifeES (@VisitTenerifeES) November 7, 2020