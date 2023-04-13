Unruly passenger gets thrown off a Vueling domestic flight in Spain

Spanish Guardia Civil (police officers) arrested and detained a male passenger who traveled on board domestic flight VY 3523 between Ibiza and Barcelona, operated by Vueling, for causing disturbances and assaulting another passenger.

It all started when a female passenger asked the 64-year-old attacker to lower down his voice. During the flight, the elderly man also verbally clashed with the girl’s partner.

The cabin crew was able to separate the two passengers and the attacker returned to his seat, located in the front row. The captain addressed the passengers and told them that the 64-year-old passenger would be detained once the aircraft landed.

Just after landing, the man turned his back and confronted the other passenger once more, insulting him and bringing a fist to his face. Luckily, two servants of the Guardia Civil entered and separated the two. The man was travelling with a woman, who was also scolded by other passengers when they left the aircraft.

The 64-year-old has been detained while the Guardia Civil is investigating the complaint filed by the commander.

VÍDEO: Un home provoca una baralla en ple vol Eivissa – Barcelona ? Què en sabem? El pilot va informar que el passatger seria detingut després de l'aterratgehttps://t.co/Q5cxy24a1N pic.twitter.com/lK4YjIywgD — Principal (@principal_cat) April 12, 2023