Two medical emergency landings in the Canary Islands on Christmas Eve, leading to one diversion

Mishap on Vueling flight VY1174 operated by Airbus A320 reg. RC-MOG, which this Sunday, December 24, covered the route Valencia – Gran Canaria. During the flight, shortly before the end of the journey, a 75-year-old passenger suffered a heart attack.

The plane had to divert to the Lanzarote airport where, once on the ground, the victim was treated and transferred urgently in an ambulance from the Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC) to the Molina Orosa Hospital in Arrecife.

La tripulación del vuelo procedente de Valencia con destino #GranCanaria nos comunica que tienen un pasajero mayor de 75 años con posible infarto a bordo. Les facilitamos el descenso hacia #Lanzarote apartando tráfico si es necesario, les recortamos ruta y aproximación en lo… pic.twitter.com/Av9stc9Jpk — ?Controladores Aéreos ?? (@controladores) December 24, 2023

It was not the only medical mishap on a flight to the Canary Islands. Jet2 passenger flight LS917 operated by Boeing 757-200 reg. G-LSAK, which departed from the English city of Manchester and was going to land in Tenerife South also had problems, so air traffic controllers had to give the flight priority landing to facilitate medical care on the ground.

La tripulación del vuelo procedente de Manchester con destino #TenerifeSur, nos indica que tienen una pasajera con problemas médicos a bordo. Les recortamos la ruta en lo posible, les apartamos tráfico para facilitar la prioridad y coordinamos con el aeropuerto la gestión de la… pic.twitter.com/TSDaHopsrK — ?Controladores Aéreos ?? (@controladores) December 24, 2023

Source: La Provincia, X (ex-Twitter)