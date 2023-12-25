Two medical emergency landings in the Canary Islands on Christmas Eve, leading to one diversion

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Mishap on Vueling flight VY1174 operated by Airbus A320 reg. RC-MOG, which this Sunday, December 24, covered the route Valencia – Gran Canaria. During the flight, shortly before the end of the journey, a 75-year-old passenger suffered a heart attack.

The plane had to divert to the Lanzarote airport where, once on the ground, the victim was treated and transferred urgently in an ambulance from the Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC) to the Molina Orosa Hospital in Arrecife.

It was not the only medical mishap on a flight to the Canary Islands. Jet2 passenger flight LS917 operated by Boeing 757-200 reg. G-LSAK, which departed from the English city of Manchester and was going to land in Tenerife South also had problems, so air traffic controllers had to give the flight priority landing to facilitate medical care on the ground.

Source: La Provincia, X (ex-Twitter)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.