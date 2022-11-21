Strike at Vueling: 64 flights were cancelled this Sunday, 28 of them in Barcelona El Prat

The airline preemptively cancelled 11% of its operations to avoid being affected by the strikes called by the Stavla union

Vueling has cancelled 64 flights scheduled for this Sunday, due to the cabin crew strike; 28 of these are to/from the El Prat airport in Barcelona. The airline planned to operate a total of 497 flights this Sunday, 89% of those initially scheduled, after preventively cancelling some routes not protected by the minimum services decreed by the Ministry of Transport.

The Stavla union, the majority among the crew, has called strikes every Friday, Sunday and Monday until January. A calendar of mobilisations that promises to affect the Christmas period.

In a statement, the airline of the IAG group specifies that 83% of the flights would operate normally in Barcelona (135 out of 163), meaning that a total of 28 flights have been preventively cancelled due to the stoppages. The Catalan capital is one of the towns most affected in terms of volume by crew stoppages, as it is Vueling’s main base of operations throughout Spain.

Source: El Periodico