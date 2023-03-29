Reus Airport opens two routes to Paris and Weeze

Reus Airport welcomed the inaugural flights of two new routes, one to Paris-Orly, operated by Vueling, and the other to Weeze, Düsseldorf, by Ryanair.

The route to Paris-Orly, the first operated by Vueling from Reus Airport, will have two frequencies per week, on Wednesdays and Sundays, and has an offer of more than 27,000 seats throughout the season. For its part, Ryanair has programmed the new route to Weeze with two weekly frequencies, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with almost 24,000 seats offered.

With these additions, Reus Airport begins the 2023 summer season, in which airlines have scheduled flights to 23 destinations with an offer of more than 1 million seats in more than 5,700 commercial operations, practically reaching the figures registered in pre-pandemic .

March 29, 2023