Official airline Vueling unveils Eurovision Song Contest aeroplane

Vueling, the Official Airline of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, has unveiled an officially-branded plane.

Vueling has been chosen as the Official Airline for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, to be held in Turin, Italy from May 10 to 14. Recently named Europe’s Best Low-Cost Airline of 2021 at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, Vueling has signed a collaboration agreement and has launched various initiatives and activities involving the Eurovision Song Contest.

Specifically, Vueling has incorporated a spectacular new paint scheme with musical note motifs on the exterior of one of its planes. This aircraft will cover routes throughout Europe through the end of the summer. With more than 320 short- and medium-haul routes in Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East, Vueling will collaborate and support the Eurovision Song Contest throughout its extensive flight network, particularly by bringing Eurovision fans to Turin.

In addition, the company has designed a special Eurovision-themed ’12 Points’ in-flight menu that brings together a variety of dishes and drinks from the countries participating in Eurovision this year.

Furthermore, in the following weeks, the interior of the plane will be customised to host a special event onboard that will take place next Thursday, May 12, in which many surprises will be revealed! On top of all this, personalities from the Spanish and international scene will be on board, as well as the winners of the different contests that Vueling has been carrying out in recent months for the festival.

04 May 2022 at 05:00 CEST