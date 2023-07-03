Dutch riders can continue Tour de France with luggage lost by Vueling and delivered after over 5 days

Several Dutch cyclists participating in the Tour de France faced a setback when their luggage went missing during their flight VY8355 with the Spanish airline Vueling. The riders, including Mike Teunissen, Ramon Sinkeldam, Lars van der Berg, and Nils Eekhoff, flew from Amsterdam to Bilbao for the start of the race but arrived without their personal belongings.

The issue was brought to light when Teunissen expressed his frustration on Twitter.

After five days, Vueling finally delivered the missing baggage to the riders in San Sebastian. The airline cited disruptions in the baggage transport system at Schiphol Airport as the cause of the delay.

Despite the inconvenience, the cyclists were relieved to have their luggage, allowing them to continue the Tour de France with their personal belongings.