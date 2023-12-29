April Fools’ Day on 28 December: A Vueling pilot takes passengers by surprise

The passengers, who at first did not know what was happening, took a while to realise that it was a joke.

The plane is full. Passengers eager to return home after enjoying the festivities off the island and others ready to enjoy New Year’s Eve in Ibiza. It is around ten at night and everyone is already settled in their seats, happy that the last Vueling flight on Thursday is not delayed.

Everything is going smoothly when the pilot’s message leaves them confused. After introducing herself to him and his crew, saying good night and some details, as usual, the tone changes: “I’m sorry to inform you that we are leaving a little later than planned.” The reason leaves all the passengers confused: “We are going to leave later than planned because my co-pilot and I are reading the plane’s instruction manual to know how to take off. But don’t worry, I think in the end we will get it“.

The unsettling message caught the entire passage completely offside. Only after a few moments did some realise that it was December 28th (April Fool’s Day in Spain), and they relaxed. “At first we only thought that he was telling us that there was no runway and that we would take off later. Then we saw that it was a joke because it was the 28th,” says one of the passengers on the flight.

