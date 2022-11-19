A pressurisation problem forces a Vueling plane to return to Tenerife South airport

The aircraft was in the air for an hour and a half at a low altitude before landing again at Reina Sofía

Vueling flight VY1814 to Copenhagen that took off this morning from Tenerife South Reina Sofia airport suffered a technical problem and after spending “quite a few minutes” circling in Canarian airspace, it returned to the runway at Reina Sofía airport in Tenerife.

The Twitter profile of Spanish Air Traffic Controllers reports that it is a commercial plane, the Airbus A320 registered EC-MAI, that operated the route between the Canarian Island and Denmark. Apparently, shortly after takeoff from Tenerife Sur airport, the pilots decided to return to the aerodrome.

Vuelo saliendo de #Tenerife Sur con destino Copenhague regresa al aeropuerto después del despegue por indicación de problema técnico relacionado con la presurización de cabina. Después de quemar combustible durante bastantes minutos, aterriza sin incidencias. #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/1TJeN0whJT — ?Controladores Aéreos ?? (@controladores) November 19, 2022

Technical problems related to cabin pressurisation are the reason given by the controllers, who explain that the problem does not stop there. The plane was in the air for about an hour and a half in order to “burn fuel”.

In the end, the plane landed without further problems on the runway of the Tenerife South airfield.