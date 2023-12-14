LEVEL increases capacity to the USA and Latin America

LEVEL, the long-haul airline based in Barcelona within IAG, will significantly increase its seating capacity to the United States and Latin America during the upcoming summer 2024 season. They plan to boost available seats by 40%, totalling nearly 200,000 additional seats compared to the previous year.

In the United States, LEVEL will introduce new services to Miami with up to four weekly flights and operate daily flights to Los Angeles, Boston, and New York between June and September. These expansions represent a significant increase in available seats compared to 2023, with rises of 65% to Boston and 57% to Los Angeles during this period.

Additionally, they’ll resume their seasonal route to San Francisco starting March 31, offering four weekly flights. The summer 2024 season will feature a new route to Miami beginning March 31, escalating to four weekly flights from June to September.

LEVEL’s commitment to the US market is evident with a 50% increase in seat offerings compared to the summer of 2023.

In Latin America, there will be a 40% boost in seat capacity to Santiago de Chile, operating three weekly flights, and an increase to six weekly flights between June and September for Buenos Aires. LEVEL is the sole airline operating direct flights from Barcelona Airport to both cities.

This expansion, scheduled for the summer of 2024, is made possible by adding a sixth aircraft to LEVEL’s fleet, part of a fleet growth plan aiming for eight units by 2026. This increase in capacity will solidify Barcelona’s connection to the Americas, aligning with LEVEL’s mission to offer direct, affordable, and digitally personalised long-haul flights from Barcelona.

Lucía Adrover, Chief Commercial Officer of LEVEL, emphasised the sustained growth, fleet expansion, and the initiation of procedures to secure their Operator Certificate (AOC) within the group. Adrover noted that these actions would solidify LEVEL’s position as Barcelona El Prat’s leading long-haul airline, strengthening Barcelona’s role as a hub connecting America and Europe.