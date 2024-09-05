LEVEL expands Winter 2024-2025 programme with nearly 300,000 seats to the Americas

LEVEL, the long-haul airline of IAG, will offer nearly 300,000 seats between Barcelona and American destinations for its winter 2024-2025 season, starting on October 27, 2024. The airline will serve six destinations, adding Miami to its winter routes for the first time.

LEVEL will increase its seat capacity to the U.S. by 9% compared to last year, offering three weekly flights to Miami, New York, Boston, and Los Angeles.

In South America, Buenos Aires will have a daily flight, increasing to eight weekly flights from December, while Santiago de Chile will maintain three weekly flights with a new schedule. LEVEL continues to be the only airline connecting Barcelona with Boston, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, and Santiago de Chile.

LEVEL is also working towards obtaining its own Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and plans to expand its fleet to eight aircraft by 2026, further solidifying its commitment to Barcelona’s international connectivity.