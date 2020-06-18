LEVEL Europe (Austria) to enter insolvency

International Airlines Group (IAG) announced that its low-cost subsidiary LEVEL Europe, based in Austria, will enter insolvency on 18 June 2020.

Another one bites the dust: all flights of LEVEL Europe were grounded since March 2020 and the Austrian business has ceased trading with immediate effect. Their insolvency will be announced tomorrow, 19 June. The loss-making IAG budget airline had operated until then five Airbus A320/A321 from Vienna Schwechat and Amsterdam Schiphol.

Customers are asked to not contact Call centres, unless the travel is within the next 48 hours, as they are experiencing high levels of call volume at this time.

If they have a booking sold by a marketing carrier or travel agent for LEVEL Europe flight, they are invited to contact that marketing carrier or travel agent to confirm if there is any impact to their travel plans.

An administrator will be appointed to answer further questions.