LEVEL to fly to Miami from March 31 thanks to the addition of a sixth aircraft to fleet

LEVEL is demonstrating its strong commitment to Barcelona’s intercontinental connectivity by opening a new route to Miami for the summer season of 2024, commencing on March 31, 2024. This exciting development is made possible by the addition of a sixth aircraft to the LEVEL fleet, further enhancing the connection between Barcelona, Spain and the American continent.

LEVEL, Barcelona’s long-haul airline, today announced that it will commence flights on the Barcelona-Miami route starting March 31, coinciding with the onset of the summer season for airlines. To meet the anticipated increase in operations from the next summer onwards, LEVEL will incorporate a sixth aircraft into its fleet, specifically an Airbus A330-200, the same model as the other aircraft in LEVEL’s fleet.

The new Barcelona-Miami route will operate with three weekly frequencies on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Flights are already available on the https://www.flylevel.com/ website and can be purchased from €225 per one-way trip. As of March 31, Miami will become the fifth U.S. city directly connected by LEVEL, alongside New York, Boston, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

LEVEL’s choice to expand to Miami is not only due to its tourist appeal or its status as a significant source market for tourism to Barcelona but also because of Miami’s recent growth in business and culture. Much like Barcelona, Miami boasts substantial financial, commercial, and entertainment districts, making it a prominent city for establishing business connections with Barcelona.

The addition of the sixth aircraft to LEVEL’s fleet is yet another testament to the airline’s ongoing commitment to bolstering and consolidating Barcelona’s intercontinental hub. Additionally, this commitment will now be further reinforced by the new Miami route, enhancing the company’s long-haul connectivity to America and, more specifically, the strategic U.S. market.

In 2017, six years ago, LEVEL established its operations base in Barcelona, and since then, the airline’s commitment to the city’s long-haul connectivity has been evident through steady and substantial growth. The airline is dedicated to expanding Barcelona’s connectivity with new and relevant destinations from various perspectives.

Lucía Adrover, Chief Commercial Officer of LEVEL, remarked, “Today is a very important day for the company, as announcing the addition of the sixth aircraft and the new Barcelona-Miami route is a significant step in LEVEL’s commitment to connecting the City of Barcelona with distant destinations in America. We are diversifying our offering to provide an increasingly extensive and robust product to our clientele.”

Miami: The Dream Destination in Florida

Miami is a vibrant and multifaceted city that combines white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters, a rich artistic and cultural scene, and a lively nightlife. Visitors can relax on the iconic South Beach, explore the colorful Little Havana district, venture into the lush Everglades National Park to see alligators, or enjoy an eclectic cuisine influenced by various cultures. Miami truly offers a dreamy Florida experience.