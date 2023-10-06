Tirana, new Iberia destination

Iberia is set to launch flights to Tirana, the capital of Albania, from Madrid starting on March 28, 2024. These flights will operate three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, using A320neo aircraft with 186 passenger seats. During the summer season of 2024, a total of 32,364 seats will be available for travel between Spain and Albania. Tickets for these flights are now on sale starting at €79 for a return trip.

Tirana will become Iberia’s 138th destination, offering Spanish tourists access to a destination with rich cultural heritage and beautiful nature. Albania boasts attractions such as the Mediterranean coast, the Albanian Riviera, mountains exceeding 2,000 meters, castles, and UNESCO Heritage Sites like the city of Berat.

Additionally, Iberia is expanding its operations to various summer destinations between April and the end of October. These destinations include Dubrovnik, Split, Zagreb, Catania, and Ponta Delgada. The airline will increase the number of flights to these destinations and offer extended service compared to previous years. Furthermore, Iberia will expand operations to Greek islands, Sardinia, and Bergen, Norway, during the summer season.