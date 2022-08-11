This winter, Iberia recovers 100% of its Mexico capacity: 3 daily flights

The airline will add four frequencies to its current services until it recovers its pre-pandemic capacity with an offer of more than 300,000 seats.

The increased operation will favour the flow of travellers and improve connectivity between both sides of the Atlantic

In Europe, the airline will deploy even more capacity than in the winter of 2019, with a commitment to corporate and leisure markets.

The flights are operated with the latest-generation Airbus A-350/900 aircraft, which are 35% more efficient in terms of fuel consumption, with a capacity for 348 passengers.

Its three cabins -Business, Premium Economy, and Economy- offer features to improve customers’ in-flight experience, such as high-speed Wi-Fi, a greater sense of space and an advanced air-renewal system.

In addition to its renewed passenger experience, Iberia also debuted its new uniform, designed by Teresa Helbig.

Iberia is finalising its 2022-2023 winter programme – from 30 October to 25 March 2023 – and continues to work on resuming its entire network of flights and destinations.

For this winter, the airline scheduled the same capacity that it offered before the pandemic, thanks, above all, to the relaunch of its last remaining routes in Latin America (Rio de Janeiro and Caracas), to its commitment to the US market and to a greater deployment of flights in its short- and medium-haul network.

In Mexico, Iberia will recover 100% of its pre-pandemic capacity and will add four weekly frequencies to its current offer, bringing it up to 21 weekly frequencies, which represents more than 300,000 seats.

With three daily flights, Mexico City will be the metropolis with the most frequencies of all the Spanish airline’s destinations, showing its firm commitment to this strategic market and reinforcing its leadership in Latin America.

In Mexico, thanks to the recent codeshare agreement with the Mexican company Viva Aerobus, Iberia expanded its network of connections within the country to 19 other cities including Guadalajara, Cancún, Monterrey, Veracruz, Mérida, Tampico, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Tijuana, Hermosillo, Oaxaca, Huatulco, Torreón, Puerto Escondido, Ciudad Juárez, La Paz, Chetumal and Mazatlán.