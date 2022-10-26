The last planting phase of the Iberia Forest (4,000 trees) completed in Paracuellos del Jarama

Iberia employees have planted the last 1,000 trees of the 4,000 that will cover an area of eight hectares

The aim of this project is to contribute to the well-being of the communities in which Iberia carries out its activity

The Iberia Forest is partly funded by the LIFE Zero Cabin project, which seeks to sustainably manage on-board waste products

It is three years since Iberia launched its Iberia Forest project, with the aim of showing its commitment to the well-being of the communities in which the airline operates (as is the case of Paracuellos del Jarama, which is very close to the airport) and, at the same time, make progress in terms of its sustainability and social impact.

That is why this Friday, 21 October, Iberia carried out the third and final planting phase of the project. Members of its staff, including the president and the management committee, managed to plant the last 1,000 trees that were missing to fulfil the commitment made to the municipality.

A Special Forest Full of Solidarity

The Iberia Forest covers an area of eight hectares and boasts more than 4,000 trees. It is a multi-specific plantation, i.e. it includes specimens of various plant species from the area, such as poplars, elms, junipers, holm oaks, and pines, and aims to promote biodiversity and prevent soil erosion.

In addition, it is near the urban area of the municipality, creating a natural space that can be enjoyed by its residents.

Sustainable Development Goal No. 13

This project is part of the Sustainable Development Goals to which Iberia is committed. Specifically, it is part of Goal 13, Climate Action, which also includes initiatives for the use of sustainable fuels, the reduction of fuel consumption, the use of electric vehicles in airport operations, and the promotion of renewable energy in the airline’s facilities, among others.

In addition, the project is partly funded through LIFE Zero Cabin Waste, a pioneering project developed by Iberia in collaboration with Ecoembes, Gate Gourmet, Ferrovial, and ESCI-UPF, which has enabled the implementation of a model for the sustainable management of the waste generated on board all Iberia flights, to maximise its recycling capacity and protect the environment.