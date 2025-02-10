Serious incident at Paris Orly Airport: passenger jumps onto tarmac from emergency exit

A rare and serious incident occurred at Orly Airport on Friday, February 7, 2025, when a passenger on Iberia flight IB578 to Madrid opened the emergency exit while the aircraft, an Airbus A320neo registered EC-NTA, was taxiing and jumped onto the tarmac.

Details of the Incident

The A320 was near the runway threshold when the rear emergency door was opened, deploying the evacuation slide. The passenger reportedly attacked a flight attendant before exiting the aircraft.

The air transport gendarmerie (BGTA) quickly detained the individual, but his custody was lifted due to medical reasons. He is being prosecuted for obstructing aircraft movement.

Impact on Flights & Passengers

The aircraft had to be towed back to the terminal, and all passengers were disembarked.

Some travellers were able to continue their journey to Madrid later that evening, while others were provided accommodation for a later flight.

Airport operations were not compromised, according to Aéroports de Paris (ADP).

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the motive and circumstances surrounding the event.