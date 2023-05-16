Iberia resumes its direct flights from Washington, U.S. to Madrid

Iberia has resumed its direct flights from Washington, United States to Madrid, Spain for the summer season, completing its map of nine destinations in the United States, the market in which it flies the most cities. The Spanish airline offers direct flights from Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami, Nueva York, Puerto Rico, San Francisco, and Washington to Madrid, where customers can connect with more than a hundred European and domestic routes.

Until 27 October, the end of the summer season in the airline sector, Iberia will operate four weekly frequencies Washington-Madrid, every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. In August, the busiest month, the Spanish airline will add one more frequency to the list, on Tuesdays.

This means that during the summer season, it will offer a total of 60 flights on this route, 50% more than in 2022. In seat numbers, Iberia offers more than 70,000 seats between San Francisco and Madrid this summer, 41% more also than the previous year, when this route was launched.

“These flights are operated with A330/200, aircraft with a capacity for 288 passengers, and equipped with Business and Economy cabins, offering an optimal customer travel experience,” the airline said.