RECARO and Iberia achieve industry firsts with Airbus A321XLR and R3 seats

RECARO Aircraft Seating and Iberia are celebrating a significant milestone with the launch of the new Airbus A321XLR aircraft and RECARO’s innovative R3 Economy Class seats. This inaugural service, set to commence tomorrow on Iberia’s Madrid to Boston route, marks Iberia as the launch customer for the award-winning R3 seat model.

The R3 seats are designed with sustainability and passenger comfort in mind, being nearly 2 kilograms lighter than previous models. Key features include a composite backrest with an integrated monitor, USB charging ports, and a 6-way adjustable headrest with neck support. These enhancements provide passengers with greater living space and comfort. The seats also feature a newly patented steward step to facilitate access to overhead bins, which will debut on the flight.

Mark Hiller, CEO of RECARO Aircraft Seating, expressed excitement over this milestone, emphasising the ongoing partnership with Iberia, a launch customer for both the R7 and R3 seat models. Marco Sansavini, CEO of Iberia, highlighted the A321XLR’s role in efficiently expanding transatlantic routes while maintaining high standards of passenger comfort.

This new chapter strengthens Iberia’s position as a leader in long-haul travel, offering enhanced experiences and sustainable solutions to passengers.