Qatar Airways and Iberia expand partnership for enhanced global connectivity

Qatar Airways and Iberia are now operating three daily flights between Madrid and Doha, marking a significant milestone in their partnership. This collaboration, part of the world’s largest airline joint business with British Airways, offers over 200 destinations across 70 countries.

Hamad International Airport in Doha serves as a pivotal gateway, providing a seamless travel experience with unique offerings such as luxurious amenities, diverse dining and shopping options, and attractive stopover packages for passengers. The partnership extends benefits to loyalty programme members, offering a common currency – Avios – across all three airlines.