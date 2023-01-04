[Pics, video] Iberia flies first A350 with the new Airbus standard to Argentina

The Three Wise Men arrive early in the new Iberia A350 and surprise flight customers with wireless headphones

To mark the occasion of the first scheduled flight of this latest-generation aircraft between Madrid and Buenos Aires, Iberia and Panasonic give all customers state-of-the-art Bluetooth headphones

Iberia was the first airline to take delivery of the A350 with the new Airbus standard, which boasts operational improvements, while offering greater comfort, privacy, and spaciousness in all cabins

The new in-flight entertainment system on these aircraft allows Bluetooth connection to customers’ headphones, and incorporates the latest Panasonic technology, a more modern and intuitive design, and 4K resolution screens to enhance the flight experience

The arrival of the Three Wise Men was brought forward yesterday on flight IB6845 from Madrid to Buenos Aires with a pleasant surprise for the 352 customers traveling on board: the gift of the latest-generation Panasonic Bluetooth headphones as well as an ‘amenity kit’ especially designed for all cabins on this flight, and a cocktail created as part of the on-board service.

The reason for this celebration is that yesterday’s flight, IB6845, was the first to be scheduled for this Iberia A350 Next aircraft, registration EC-NXE and named Ciudad de Quito.

This aircraft is part of a new standard from Airbus , launched by Iberia, and, furthermore, it is the first that the airline has received, equipped with the new Business, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins. P anasonic’s RB-HX220B headphones feature up to 23 hours of playback time and deeper bass, while providing a quick and easy connection. In terms of design, in addition to an ergonomic, foldable shape, they are ultra-lightweight.

Greater operational efficiency

In addition to enjoying a very special flight, passengers who travelled yesterday from Spain to Argentina were able to experience first-hand the benefits of this aircraft, which has the new Airbus standard -specifically the 4, 2022 standard- and incorporates improvements that increase its operational efficiency and, with wider cabins, passenger comfort.

This new generation aircraft, equipped with the latest technology and designed to fly with maximum efficiency, is built with the most sustainable materials on the market.

In addition to this, the weight of the aircraft has been reduced by one tonne through structural improvements and lighter equipment, which increases its efficiency and also contributes significantly to improving its performance at the most demanding airports from an operational point of view, known colloquially as hot & high.

This new aircraft also incorporates improvements in behaviour at low speed. Specifically, they have new flap positions that allow the pilot to select the optimal configuration for each take-off, and the retraction of the landing gear is faster, so that the airplane can reach a configuration facing less aerodynamic resistance sooner.

Qualitative Leap in Customer Service

With the arrival of this new generation of A350 aircraft, Iberia is also launching a new product that elevates the travel experience of its customers with a wider cabin, which provides greater comfort and better features in all its classes -Economy, Premium Economy, and Business-.

Among its innovations, the new aircraft increases comfort in all cabins with greater privacy and spaciousness, and new lighting environments. In addition, it offers state-of-the-art in-flight connectivity and entertainment so that customers enjoy the flight experience to the fullest.

Business Class

With an independent door and an enclosed armchair structure, each passenger enjoys more personal and exclusive space. All the seats in this class have direct access to the aisle, and those along the centre-known as honeymoon seats- include an automatic separator.

The seats, with an updated design, wood finishes, and other touches that provide comfort and warmth, feature articulated leather headrests and more space for personal items. They can be turned into a completely flat bed, which is now five centimetres longer, and the number of each seat is projected in the aisle floor, to make it easier to find when the cabin is dark during rest periods.

Premium Economy

Iberia pioneered Premium Economy cabins on its routes with Latin America. This class now also offers greater privacy, thanks to the enveloping structure of the armchair, which also incorporates articulated headrests that fold and adjust to both sides of the head, making them more comfortable. As a novelty, the seat includes a remote control for onboard entertainment with a touch navigation panel and specific gaming functions.

Economy Class

To capitalise on the wider cabins in the Airbus A350, Iberia increased the width of each seat by one centimetre, whilst maintaining the same number of seats per row as in its other A350s, thus investing in greater comfort for passengers on board. Additionally, the headrests are articulated, folding and adapting to the two sides of the head, as in the other cabins. And, below the in-flight entertainment screen, the seats incorporate a comfortable dock to hold and charge personal electronic devices.

IFE Next on Bigger Screens

The other qualitative leap of these planes comes in the form of a new-generation in-flight entertainment system developed by Iberia in collaboration with Panasonic, known as IFE Next.

It boasts a more modern, interactive and intuitive design, and uses the most advanced technological system in the industry, with the screens offering 4K eye-protection resolution and night lighting to avoid disturbing fellow passengers.

Additionally, the new A350s incorporate larger screens in both Premium Economy (12 to 13 inches) and Economy (10 to 12 inches).

The Business and Economy Premium seats include a secondary screen, located in the lower section, which is activated to convey messages from the crew without interfering with the content reproduction. In this way, passengers can continue enjoying their content while the crew messages appear simultaneously.

One of the main strengths of the new entertainment system is that it allows pairing of Bluetooth personal wireless headsets in all the seats and cabins, granting greater freedom of movement and comfort to customers. The headphones on board (noise-cancelling headphones in the Business and Premium Economy cabins) will continue to be offered for those customers who do not have their own or prefer those provided by Iberia.

In addition, each seat has USB A and C connectors, as well as universal power outlets, so that customers can charge their devices.

Cosier Atmosphere

This new generation of A350 has 6 different lighting environments -wake up, meal, relax, sleep, boarding, take-off and landing-, which provide the appropriate ambient lighting for each aspect of the journey in all cabins.

The bathrooms have contactless taps and antibacterial surfaces to improve hygiene.

All the details on the new next-generation A350 can be found here: https://iberia.3dseatmapvr.com/examples/a350next.html

Argentina, in Iberia’s Sights

Iberia chose Argentina as the first country in Latin America to launch these aircraft, with its scheduled flights between Madrid and Buenos Aires, and, over the coming weeks, they will gradually be added to some of the airline’s other routes to Latin America.

Iberia is making a strong commitment to Argentina, where it increased its presence in this market to 14 weekly frequencies, with two daily flights.

Now, Iberia’s objective is to consolidate this connectivity by improving customer service with an improved product in all cabins, with the aim of improving user satisfaction on this route.