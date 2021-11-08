Next spring Iberia will fly to Dallas, San Francisco and Washington DC

Starting in April

Iberia already flies to New York, Miami, Chicago, Boston, and Los Angeles

Iberia, along with American Airlines, British Airways, and Finnair offers a global network linking more than 400 destinations in 100 nations of Europe and North America, including Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico

Today the United States is reopening its borders to tourists from the European Union.

As in all markets where Covid-10 restrictions are being lifted, Iberia is resuming its flights and even adding destinations, such as Dallas, San Francisco, and Washington DC, scheduled for the summer season that begins in April and will be available for booking in the near future.

Dallas, an all-new destination for Iberia

Starting in April, Iberia will operate four weekly return flights from Madrid to this north Texas city, which is the hub of American Airlines, with which Iberia has a Joint Business Agreement (JBA), facilitating one-ticket connections to a large number of US cities. British Airways and Finnair are also partners in the JBA, which covers routes between Europe and the North Atlantic.

Direct to Washington DC

Iberia’s plans to fly from Madrid to the US capital were interrupted by the outbreak of the pandemic, but now they are back on track for four weekly return flights starting in April. The city boasts not only the seats of the three branches of government –the White House, the Capitol building hosting the two houses of congress, and the Supreme Court– but also major museums like the Smithsonian Institution, the world’s largest.

Return to San Francisco

Summer flights to the West Coast city will be resumed in 2022, with three return flights per week from Madrid starting in April.

Major presence in United States

These destinations will bring to a total of nine the number of cities served directly by Iberia in the United States, the Spanish airline’s most important market

In the current winter season that began on 31 October, Iberia has scheduled 70 flights per week between Spain and the US, reaching the same cities it served before the pandemic began.

Specifically, the airline is operating 10 weekly return flights to both New York and Miami, five flights a week to Chicago, and three weekly flights to Boston and Los Angeles. It is also flying four times a week to San Juan in Puerto Rico, a destination included in the North Atlantic JBA with American Airlines, British Airways y Finnair.

The JBA linking Iberia, American Airlines, British Airways, and Finnair

The four airlines have joined forces to offer their customers a global network of routes linking more than 400 cities in 100 countries of Europe and North America, which will now be enriched with access to Spanish destinations by travellers from the additional US cities served by Iberia.

Customers of the four airlines will enjoy numerous advantages under the terms of the JBA, in addition to a much wider range of destinations, flying times and better connections.