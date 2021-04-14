New route to Maldives lifts Iberia’s summer destinations total to 112

Iberia is awaiting authorisation to fly twice a week to the Maldive islands in July and August. This will be its 112th destination this summer.

In July the Spanish airline is also resuming flights to Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles in the US, in addition to Miami and New York.

Resumption of flights to Cali, Guayaquil, and San Juan (Puerto Rico) raises total Latin American destinations to 18 cities.

Additional summer destinations in Europe include Bergen, Budapest, Corfu, Catania, Dubrovnik, Olbia, Malta, Oslo, Split, and Zagreb, plus the “sun and sand” destinations served by Iberia Express: Heraklion, Mikonos, Santorini, Bari, Palermo, Cagliari, and Zadar. And a new route to Cephalonia.

Flights to North Africa by Iberia Regional/Air Nostrum will include Casablanca, Marrakesh, and Tangier in Morocco, as well as Algeria starting in June.

In Spain, the Canary and Balearic Islands will be the main focus of Iberia Express, while Iberia Regional/Air Nostrum will offer direct flights from the Balearic Islands to Nice, Geneva, and Zurich.

Followers of Iberia on the social media can vote to choose other new destinations for Iberia, and may win free flights for two to Ljubljana en Slovenia; Bastia in Corsica; Rhodes, Thessaloniki, and Zante in Greece; Fez in Morocco; or the Azores Islands in Portugal.