Iberia launches transoceanic flight with new Airbus A321XLR

Today, Iberia is the first airline to operate transoceanic routes with the new Airbus A321XLR, a narrow-body, single-aisle aircraft. The first flight, operated by the A321XLR registered as EC-OIL, departed from Madrid-Barajas Airport at 12:35 pm local time, bound for Boston, United States, where it is expected to land at 3:20 pm local time. This new addition to the Iberia fleet is a significant step toward optimizing efficiency on long-haul flights to the Americas.

Equipped with a range of up to 7,500 kilometers, the A321XLR is designed to operate longer flights that previously required wide-body jets. Iberia’s A321XLR includes a 182-seat configuration with Business and Economy classes, designed for passenger comfort with features similar to larger aircraft in the fleet, such as the A350. The Airspace cabin offers modern amenities, including spacious seating and in-flight entertainment with 4K screens in both cabins, Bluetooth connectivity, and enhanced charging options.

The arrival of this aircraft is part of Iberia’s strategy to expand its transatlantic network, with plans to introduce additional A321XLRs over the coming months. This model will support flights to Washington, DC, and other long-haul destinations, enabling Iberia to strengthen its routes to the Americas while maintaining a high standard of onboard comfort and reducing fuel costs by over 40% compared to traditional wide-body aircraft.