In the next winter season, Iberia will recover its pre-pandemic level of activity

The airline has reopened its last two destinations in Latin America – Caracas and Rio de Janeiro -, and is growing in others such as Havana, Quito-Guayaquil and Guatemala-El Salvador

In the US, Iberia will extend the operation of the flights with Dallas that it had initially launched only for the summer season and is expanding in New York and Miami

In Europe, Iberia will maintain the route with Funchal and increase capacity in several destinations such as Milan, Rome and Geneva

In the domestic market, Iberia has reinforced its commitment to the cities with the highest corporate traffic such as Barcelona and Bilbao, and Iberia Express has scheduled a growth of 49 percent in the Balearic Islands and 28 percent in the Canary Islands

Iberia is already finalising its 2022-2023 winter program, which begins on October 30 and will run until March 25 of next year. The airline continues to work to consolidate the recovery of its entire network of flights and destinations, and this winter it has scheduled the same capacity that it offered before the pandemic thanks, above all, to the relaunch of its latest routes in Latin America, to the commitment to USA, and to a greater deployment of flights in its short and medium haul network.

Bet on Latin America

Iberia fulfils its commitment to recover direct flights to Rio de Janeiro and Caracas, its last two destinations still pending after the pandemic and, starting in November, will offer three weekly frequencies on each of the routes.

The other most relevant growths in this market will be: Havana, which goes from three to five weekly frequencies, the Guatemala-El Salvador route, from five to seven weekly frequencies, and in Quito six weekly flights are consolidated, to which other three with Guayaquil.

Mexico continues to be the market with the greatest offer, along with Bogotá and Buenos Aires, where Iberia will consolidate the two daily flights this winter season. In Santiago de Chile, Lima and Sao Paulo it maintains a daily flight, as does San José in Costa Rica, which also goes from six to seven weekly frequencies. Montevideo and Panama will have six weekly flights and Puerto Rico with four operations throughout the winter.

Dallas also in winter

In the US, the main novelty is the extension of the operation with Dallas that Iberia initially launched to operate this summer and until October 29. Dallas is the main flight distribution centre for American Airlines, – a partner of Iberia, British Airways, Finnair and Aer Lingus in the agreement for the operation of routes between Europe and the North Atlantic -, which has contributed to generating traffic enough to maintain this route also in winter, with three weekly frequencies until February and four already in the month of March. On this route, Iberia has introduced the operation with Airbus A330, which will allow its customers to enjoy all of its product: Business cabin, Premium Economy and Economy.

In addition, Iberia grows in several destinations in the US compared to last winter, when the restrictions for travel from Europe were not lifted until last November. In Miami, it will go from 10 to 14 weekly frequencies – two daily flights – and in New York, from 10 to 13 weekly frequencies that will reach 14 in March already.

More capacity in the short- and medium-haul

In the short- and medium-haul network, the Iberia group will deploy even greater capacity than in the winter of 2019, with a commitment to both more corporate and holiday markets.

In Europe, Iberia is concentrating its efforts on Italy, where it will grow with seven frequencies in Milan (from 28 to 35 weekly flights) and Rome, with four more frequencies and 37 weekly flights. At both destinations, it will offer an average of five daily flights in each direction.

In Portugal, Iberia is growing in Lisbon to 40 weekly flights (up to six daily flights) and will offer its route to Funchal all winter with three weekly frequencies.

Geneva, Brussels and Bordeaux are other corporate routes on which Iberia will strengthen its capacity. In Geneva it will reach 34 weekly frequencies (up to five daily flights), in Brussels, it will increase its offer up to three daily frequencies, and in Bordeaux Iberia Regional/Air Nostrum will also increase its offer up to three daily frequencies.

In Spain, Iberia, Iberia Express and Iberia Regional/Air Nostrum will offer a flight programme focused on business traffic and on the Balearic and Canary Islands.

Iberia recovers in the winter season on the Madrid-Barcelona Air Shuttle all its operations prior to the pandemic with 87 weekly frequencies and up to 15 daily flights in each direction.

And it is also growing in Bilbao with up to six daily flights; in La Coruña, Asturias, and Vigo, where they will offer up to four daily flights; and Santiago, Santander and San Sebastián, with three daily flights already.

For its part, Iberia Expres will increase its capacity in the Balearic Islands by around 49% compared to the same period in 2019-20, with particularly significant growth on the Madrid-Ibiza route. In the Canary Islands, it has scheduled around 28% more capacity, especially in Tenerife, Lanzarote and La Palma and exceeding one million seats.

Iberia Express will also strengthen its flight programme to other national destinations such as Malaga and Seville, and international destinations such as Copenhagen, Dublin, Berlin and Lyon.

