Iberia unveils two winter wonders, Tromsø and Salzburg, and extended Rovaniemi routes

Iberia announces the addition of Tromsø, Norway, and Salzburg, Austria, to its winter destinations, offering travellers the chance to experience the magic of the northern lights, skiing, and Christmas markets.

Flights to Salzburg will commence on November 30 with two weekly frequencies, while Tromsø flights will start on December 1, both operating until March. Additionally, due to popular demand, Rovaniemi flights will return with extended months of operation and increased frequencies.

Tickets for all three destinations are now available for purchase, with prices starting at 119 euros each way to Salzburg and from 199 euros each way to Rovaniemi and Tromsø.