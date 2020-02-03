Iberia unveils new uniforms by Teresa Helbig at Madrid’s MB Fashion Week

The Spanish designer created elegant and comfortable clothing featuring blues, reds, yellows, and beige

Helbig reinterprets the traditional straight skirt and adds distinguished and eye-catching accessories

More than a score of garments and complements to dress Iberia’s 6,500 hundred uniformed air and ground personnel in style.

The 71st annual edition of MB Madrid FashionWeek featured the public debut the new Iberia uniforms designed by Teresa Helbig, who joins such fashion greats as Manuel Pertegaz, Elio Berhanyer, Adolfo Domínguez in creating new uniforms for the Spanish airline.

The audience applauded the showing of more than a score of items of clothing and accessories designed by Helbig to clothe the airline’s 6,500 uniformed cockpit, cabin, and airport personnel as of 1 May of this year. They include dresses, suits, skirts, trousers, shirts, blouses, overcoats, handbags, cardigans, blazers, waistcoats, scarves, knitted jumpers, polo shirts, neckties, and even special uniforms for pregnant employees..

Models appeared on the catwalk in groups in order to “underscore the dynamic and to convey a more powerful image of uniformity”, explained Helbig. The designs embody edginess, proximity, vitality, excellence, and helpfulness, all Iberia values that are shared by Helbig. The clothing is not only comfortable and utilitarian, but made in an enduringly elegant style.

“The jackets are a touch retro, while there’s an attractive unisex flair to the coats, and the women’s trousers are anything but rigid –they facilitate women’s movements. All are garments that we would be happy to wear for every day. There’s a reinterpretation of the iconic straight skirt, and we have given special importance to the accessories,” says Helbig, one of Spain’s top contemporary fashion designers.

Predominant in the collection are blue, red, yellow, and beige hues. Navy blue symbolises balance, while red and yellow are Iberia’s corporate colours: “Red embodies passion, drive, and vitality, and yellow is stimulating, youthful, and energetic”, says Helbig, while beige is “genuine. natural, calm, and very elegant.” The mosaic of colours is complemented by details which appear and disappear with the movement of neck, cuffs, and back.

The commissioning of the uniform project to a Spanish designer is in keeping with Iberia’s #Talentoabordo project, to promote established and emerging Spanish creative artists in all the countries served by the airline.

The El Corte Inglés retail chain is making the new Iberia uniforms, which will be delivered individually to each employee’s home. Alterations will be made at El Corte Inglés outlets near the Madrid and Barcelona airports.