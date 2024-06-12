Iberia to offer record capacity between Europe and Latin America: Over 5.3 million seats in 2024

Iberia will offer over 5.3 million seats between Europe and Latin America in 2024, a 16.4% increase from 2023 and more than 20% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

More A350 aircraft, the largest and most efficient in Iberia’s fleet, will be introduced on these routes.

Iberia will operate over 320 flights weekly, up from 280 last summer and 300 during last Christmas.

Significant increases by country:

Argentina : Three daily flights to Spain, a 50% increase from the previous winter.

: Three daily flights to Spain, a 50% increase from the previous winter. Brazil : 14 weekly flights to São Paulo by next winter, with Rio de Janeiro offering six weekly frequencies since June.

: 14 weekly flights to São Paulo by next winter, with Rio de Janeiro offering six weekly frequencies since June. Colombia : 21 weekly flights between Bogotá and Madrid, matching capacity in the Mexican market.

: 21 weekly flights between Bogotá and Madrid, matching capacity in the Mexican market. Peru : Two daily flights, consolidating 13 weekly frequencies.

: Two daily flights, consolidating 13 weekly frequencies. Chile : Up to 11 weekly flights between June and September, maintaining 10 for the rest of the year.

: Up to 11 weekly flights between June and September, maintaining 10 for the rest of the year. Ecuador : Daily flights to Quito and three weekly to Guayaquil.

: Daily flights to Quito and three weekly to Guayaquil. Uruguay : Daily flights to Montevideo.

: Daily flights to Montevideo. Venezuela : Five weekly flights to Caracas.

: Five weekly flights to Caracas. Caribbean : Dominican Republic increasing to 10 weekly frequencies by December. Puerto Rico will have seven weekly frequencies most of the year, while Havana will have three.

: Dominican Republic increasing to 10 weekly frequencies by December. Puerto Rico will have seven weekly frequencies most of the year, while Havana will have three. Central America: Daily flights to Costa Rica, Guatemala, and El Salvador, with four weekly flights to Panama.

These changes reflect Iberia’s commitment to strengthening connectivity and enhancing travel options between Europe and Latin America.