Iberia to offer over 300 weekly flights to and from Latin America in the upcoming winter season

Iberia has announced its flight schedule for the upcoming winter season, revealing a significant increase in flights to and from Latin America. The airline plans to offer over 300 weekly flights, representing a 14% increase compared to 2019.

The growth will be particularly notable in countries such as Colombia, Peru, Chile, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Brazil, and Venezuela. In the United States, Iberia will provide over 90 weekly flights, which is 24% more than in 2019.

The airline also plans to increase frequencies by approximately 8% on its medium-haul routes, totalling more than 800 flights per week. In Europe, Iberia will launch a new route to Rovaniemi and increase capacity in cities like Paris, Milan, Rome, Athens, Budapest, Dusseldorf, Stockholm, Hamburg, Oslo, Prague, and Zurich.

Domestically, the Iberia Group will schedule 6% more frequencies compared to the previous season, focusing on Almería, Granada, and Pamplona. The airline aims to strengthen Madrid airport’s position as a key hub between Europe and Latin America.