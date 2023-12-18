Iberia set to resume non-stop flights to Tokyo in 2024

Iberia announces the resumption of direct flights between Madrid and Tokyo’s Narita International Airport, starting October 27, 2024, coinciding with the winter season. This service will offer three weekly flights from Madrid (Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays) and from Tokyo (Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays) throughout the year.

This initiative marks the sole direct connection between Spain and Japan, providing over 45,000 seats for sale during the upcoming winter season from October 27th to March 25th.

Due to the closure of Russian airspace, flight paths to Tokyo have been adjusted. Passengers flying round-trip with Iberia will experience a route encompassing both the southbound and northbound journeys across the Pacific Ocean and the Arctic, circumnavigating the world.

The flights will be operated by the Airbus A350, known for its modernity, efficiency, and reduced fuel consumption, boasting 330 seats: 31 in Business, 24 in Premium Economy, and 293 in Economy.

Madrid serves as a pivotal gateway between Asia, Europe, and Latin America. This Tokyo route marks Iberia’s return to Japan after previous operations that included stopovers in Barcelona and Mumbai. This renewed connection underscores Iberia’s commitment to Asia, acknowledging the region’s substantial economic growth.

These flights’ schedules facilitate connections to Iberia’s vast network of approximately 140 destinations across 46 countries, encompassing Europe, America, Africa, and the Middle East. Additionally, Iberia’s collaboration with Japan Airlines, British Airways, and Finnair in the Siberian Joint Business agreement strengthens routes between Japan and Europe.

For passengers with final destinations beyond Madrid, Iberia offers the “Stopover Hola Madrid” programme, allowing up to six nights’ stay in the Spanish capital without additional flight costs. Around 20,000 passengers annually benefit from this service, enjoying discounts and perks in hotels, restaurants, and leisure activities in Madrid.