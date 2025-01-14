Iberia revamps Air Shuttle service with new fares

Iberia has relaunched its Air Shuttle service between Madrid and Barcelona with updated fare options tailored to meet the needs of modern travellers. Two new fare types—Flexible and Comfort—join the existing Business fare, providing varying levels of benefits at different price points.

Key Details

New Fares:

Flexible Air Shuttle Fare (€219/one way, round trip required):

Includes checked baggage, seat selection, priority services, unlimited ticket changes without penalties, full refunds, and more.

Comfort Air Shuttle Fare (€149-€199/one way):

Offers key services like seat selection, priority boarding, and flexible changes with some restrictions. Refunds incur a €45 fee.

Service Enhancements:

Up to 14 daily flights each way, departing every 30 minutes during peak hours.

each way, departing every 30 minutes during peak hours. New self-service kiosks for check-in and seat availability.

for check-in and seat availability. Dedicated Air Shuttle areas at Madrid-Barajas and Barcelona-El Prat airports for streamlined service.

Accessibility & Convenience:

Close proximity of check-in desks, fast lanes, VIP lounges, and gates at both airports.

Passengers can arrive at the boarding gate just 15 minutes before departure.

The Air Shuttle service recently marked its 50th anniversary, highlighting its importance in connecting Madrid and Barcelona and driving economic growth in Spain.

Details and booking options are available on Iberia’s website: Iberia Air Shuttle.