Iberia returns to the Maldives and Cali this winter season and increases frequencies throughout its network

Two weekly flights to Male from December through February, and three weekly flights to Cali, from December throught March.

In Spain, the Madrid-Barcelona shuttle is experiencing the fastest growth, with 68 flights operating weekly –up to 11 flights per day in each direction.

Iberia is also expecting continued domestic demand growth, especially in business travel, between Madrid and Bilbao, La Coruña, and Vigo, and is scheduling four daily return flights to all three cities. Capacity will also be increased on flights to Asturias, San Sebastián and Santander.

In European flights Iberia is boosting Madrid-Paris services to as many as seven daily flights in each direction, reaching both Orly and Charles de Gaulle airports). It is already operating five daily return flights to London, while increasing capacity to Lisbon, Oporto, Frankfurt, Brussels, Geneva, Milan, Rome, Zurich, Düsseldorf, Munich, Venice, Lyon, and Marseilles.

In total, this winter Iberia will fly to 23 long-haul destinations in 17 countries, with nearly 280 flights per week.

Iberia’s fastest-growing markets in Latin America are Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Colombia, and it is also adding flights to Central America and Uruguay.

In the United States, Iberia is increasing its services to New York and Miami to 10 flights per week, while continuing to fly to Chicago, Boston, and Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the airline has just extended its promotional fares campaign until 22 September.

In the winter season that begins on 31 October, Iberia is expecting the continued recovery of passenger traffic, while contributing to it with promotional fares, and adding destinations and flight frequencies.

After its summer success, Iberia’s new Maldives Islands destination will be maintained throughout the winter, with two direct return flights per week from December through February.

In December-March the airline will fly three times per week to Cali, Colombia, which was a popular destination this summer.

The Madrid-Barcelona shuttle takes off

Domestic air travel in Spain is showing a strong recovery in general, and flight frequencies to all destinations are being increased.

In September Iberia raised capacity by 32% on its Madrid-Barcelona shuttle service, the Puente Aéreo (“Air Bridge”). Further increases this winter will take it to 69 flights per week, or up to 11 daily return flights.

The airline is also increasing frequencies this winter to up to five flights per week from Madrid to La Coruña, Bilbao, and Vigo, while it will fly twice daily to San Sebastián and to Santander, and make up to three daily flights to Asturias.

Business travel in Europe

To attract and accommodate business travellers. Iberia is increasing connectivity to key European cities, facilitating same-day return flights.

This winter Iberia will operate up to seven flights per day from Madrid to Paris, including both Orly and Charles de Gaulle airports. It is now flying five times a week to London, while increasing frequencies to Lisbon, Oporto, Frankfurt, Brussels, Geneva, Milan, Rome, Zurich, Düsseldorf, Munich, Venice, Lyon, and Marseilles, with up to three daily flights.

Long-haul operations also recovering

This winter Iberia will continue to fly to its new destination in the Maldives –following this summer’s success– and to Cali, Colombia, In total its will serve 23 cities in 17 countries in the Americas, plus the Maldives, operating some 280 long-haul flights weekly from Madrid.

Committed to Latin America

This month marks the 75th anniversary of Iberia’s first scheduled services between Spain and Latin America, a strategic market on which it has focused strongly in recent years.

Even in tough times the Spanish airline has maintained connectivity the region, where this winter it will serve 17 cities in 15 countries, for a total of more than 200 weekly return flights.

The fastest-recovering markets are Mexico City –to which Iberia will fly twice daily this winter– and the Dominican Republic, with 13 return flights per week, an addition of three flights. There will also be three additional weekly services to Bogota, for a total of 10, as well as three weekly flights to Cali.

In Central America and the Caribbean, Iberia will add one flight per week, bringing the total to six weekly flights to Panama, Costa Rica, and Guatemala-El Salvador, and five weekly on the triangular Madrid-Guatemala-El Salvador route.

Weekly flights from Madrid to San Juan de Puerto Rico are being increased from three to four this winter, and an extra weekly flight to Uruguay will bring to total to six.

Iberia will continue to operate one daily return flight to São Paulo, Santiago de Chile, Lima, and Buenos Aires, this last pending government approval.

Pending the reopening of the US market

Iberia is looking forward to the recovery of holiday travel between Europe and the United States to pre-pandemic levels.

For this winter season it has scheduled 10 flights per week to both New York and Miami -an addition of three weekly flights from the past summer- and it will continue to fly to Chicago, Boston and Los Angeles.

A new season at the best prices

To add impetus to the recovery, in late August Iberia launched a promotional fares campaign which is now being extended until 22 September. For booking of flights taking place until 9 June of next year.