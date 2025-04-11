Iberia resumes Washington, D.C. flights with Airbus A321XLR, expands U.S. network

Starting April 12, Iberia will resume flights to Washington, D.C., using the long-range A321XLR aircraft. The route, previously limited to four weekly flights in 2024, will now increase to six weekly flights through August and become daily in September and October. It will also operate year-round for the first time.

Washington becomes the second long-haul destination served by Iberia’s A321XLR after Boston, showcasing the aircraft’s transatlantic capabilities.

This move strengthens Iberia’s growing presence in the U.S., where the airline will operate up to 140 weekly flights during the 2025 summer season—14% more than in 2024—offering 1.1 million seats between the two countries.