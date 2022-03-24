Iberia restores 85% of 2019 summer levels after increased demand

The Spanish airline put the focus on the United States, with new flights to Dallas and Washington and the restart of the San Francisco route

In Latin America, Iberia will fly again twice a day to Argentina, Colombia and Mexico

In Europe, the airline operates at 100% of pre-pandemic levels

In Spain, Iberia Express increases its seat capacity by 27% above 2019 levels to the Canary and Balearic Islands, with a total of 2.7 million seats

Iberia and Iberia Express were respectively the most punctual network and low-cost airlines in January

If the current socio-political climate allows, this summer Iberia will restore 85% of its 2019 capacity. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Spanish airline has decided to stimulate demand by offering the greatest possible number of flights and seats, and despite the currently troubled socio-political context, it has recovered almost its entire network of destinations while adding frequencies in markets where restrictions have been lifted as demand recovers.

This summer season Iberia will operate up to 340 long-haul flights per week, 220 to Latin America and another 120 across the North Atlantic and, in Europe, services will reach pre-pandemic levels. Iberia Express will increase capacity by nearly 30% above 2019 levels on routes to the Balearic and Canary Islands.

United States, the Major Focus

The US market is where Iberia will develop its greatest capacity, by raising the number of destinations from six to nine and will offer more than 120 weekly flights. In June, the new Washington DC route, delayed because of the pandemic, will be launched, followed by Dallas, and the restart of San Francisco. Meanwhile, frequencies to and from Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, and New York will increase. The details follow:

Iberia will fly direct from Madrid to Washington DC from June 1st to October 29th on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Flight From To Departs Arrives* IB6131 Madrid Washington 12:10 15:15 IB6132 Washington Madrid 16:45 06:30

*Times vary slightly from month to month.

From 1 June, Iberia will also operate to Dallas, the great metropolis of North Texas. The flights are scheduled from 1 June to 29 October, with four weekly frequencies (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays). Dallas is American Airlines’ major hub, which ensures great connectivity within the United States for Iberia’s customers as part of its joint business agreement with American Airlines, British Airways and Finnair for the operation of routes between Europe and the North Atlantic.

Flight From To Departs Arrives IB6146 Madrid Dallas 15:55 19:50 IB6147 Dallas Madrid 21:25 14:20

*Times vary slightly from month to month.

Several years then, Iberia is also restarting its direct flights from Madrid to San Francisco, from June 1st until September 30th, with services on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Its IAG´s sister airline, LEVEL, will fly direct from Barcelona to San Francisco starting on March 29th with flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Flight From To Departs Arrives IB6193 Madrid San Francisco 12:20 16:15 IB6174 San Francisco Madrid 17:50 14:10

Moreover, Iberia will fly up to 14 times a week from Madrid to New York and Miami; up to seven weekly flights to Chicago; up to five to Los Angeles and a daily flight to Boston in July and August. About LEVEL, it will fly to LA and Boston four times a week from Barcelona and will operate one daily return flight to New York.

Iberia will also fly up to five times per week to the US territory of Puerto Rico, which is included in the JBA with American Airlines, British Airways, and Finnair.

Two Daily Flights to Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico

This summer, Iberia is restoring most of its pre-pandemic routes to its key Latin American markets, with a total of 220 flights per week in July and August.

Starting in June, Iberia will fly 19 times per week to Mexico City, close to the three daily frequencies before the pandemic. The airline will operate two daily flights to Bogotá –four more per week than in the summer of 2019 – and another two to Buenos Aires.

The Spanish airline will fly daily to Lima, Santiago de Chile, and Sao Paulo, and seven times a week to Ecuador, with four flights to Quito and three to Guayaquil. It will provide up to five weekly flights to Montevideo.

In the Caribbean, the airline will fly nine times per week to Santo Domingo and four times to Havana.

In Central America, Iberia keeps its six weekly direct flights to San José, its four to Guatemala City-San Salvador, and up to five flights to Panama City.

Pre-pandemic Levels Restored In Europe

This season, Iberia and Iberia Express will totally recover the capacity offered in 2019 in their short- and medium-haul services, and even exceed them in services to Canary and Balearic Islands.

In Portugal, in addition to its regular flights to Lisbon and Porto, Iberia will operate seasonal flights to Madeira, Faro, and the Azores.

In Italy, this summer Iberia will reach eleven destinations (Rome, Milan, Florence, Venice, Naples, Bologna, and Turin), plus, from mid-June, Catania, Olbia, and Cagliari will be added to the Iberia network, while Iberia Express will also fly to Bari.

In Croatia, this summer season, Iberia will offer flights to Dubrovnik, Zagreb, and Split, with flexible returns enabling visitors to travel the entire country.

Iberia´s customers will be able to fly to Athens and Corfu in Greece, while Iberia Express will fly to Mikonos, Crete, and Santorini.

Given the good performance of Iberia’s new summer route to Bergen (Norwegian) and Iberia Express’s route to Keflavik (Iceland), this year, the more adventurous passengers can continue to reach them from Madrid, with up to two flights per week.

Almost 30% More Seats to Balearic and Canary Islands

Iberia Express is adding 27% more seat capacity of 2019 levels on routes to and from Spain’s Balearic and the Canary Islands this summer, to a total of 2.7 million.

In the Canaries, Iberia Express offers 1.7 million seats. The capacity to Lanzarote has been raised by 42%, to Gran Canaria by 25%, and to Fuerteventura by 23%. The low-cost airline will fly an average of 48 times per week to Tenerife (34 to Tenerife Norte and 14 to Tenerife Sur), 48 to Gran Canaria, 18 to Lanzarote, 15 to Fuerteventura, and 10 to La Palma. There will also be up to two flights per week to Tenerife Norte from the northern Spanish cities of Vigo and Oviedo.

Iberia Express is offering a total of nearly one million seats to/from the Balearic Islands, with some 45 weekly flights between Madrid and Mallorca (up to seven daily return flights), 22 weekly flights to Ibiza, and 13 to Menorca.

World Punctuality Leader in January

Cirium, the airline industry monitor and analyst, found that Iberia and Iberia Express were the most punctual airlines in their respective classes (network and low-cost) in January. In February, Iberia was ranked as the second most punctual network airline, and Iberia Express was awarded second amongst European low-cost carriers.

In both months, more than 94% of Iberia’s flights were on time, while Iberia Express surpassed the 95% mark in January and exceeded 90% in February.