Iberia programs more than 4,000 seats to Paris for the Champions League final

19 flights between Friday and Saturday morning, between regular and special flights, Madrid-Paris

In addition, the airline could offer more seats, depending on demand

For the return on Sunday, in addition to the nine regular flights, four special operations have been scheduled for the moment

On May 28, the Champions League final will be held in Paris. So that fans can enjoy this event, Iberia is reinforcing its regular offer with Paris and organising additional flights.

Thus, Iberia and Iberia Express will offer more than 4,000 seats between Friday and Saturday morning so that Madrid fans can travel to Paris. In addition to the 15 regular flights -nine on Friday and six on Saturday morning that allow arriving on time to see the final-, Iberia has scheduled four more special flights that, in total, add up to those more than 4,000 seats. The airline has the capacity to increase that number based on demand.

Likewise, Iberia is in contact with several travel agencies to be able to offer additional charter flights.

For the return on Sunday, in addition to the nine regular flights, four additional special operations have been scheduled. Thus, in total, the Iberia Group will offer more than 8,000 seats that weekend between Madrid and Paris.

May 05, 2022