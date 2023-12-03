Iberia launches its new route to the land of Santa Claus with a full house

Iberia has launched its Madrid to Rovaniemi route, connecting passengers to the official hometown of Santa Claus in Lapland. The inaugural flight, IB3384, was greeted at Rovaniemi airport by Santa himself, with 183 passengers on board. The journey was filled with surprises, including themed treats and letters from Santa for kids.

The flight operates twice weekly until February 10, 2024, offering tickets starting from €199 each way for a round trip. The route utilises the Airbus A320neo aircraft, known for its efficiency and advanced technology, reducing emissions and noise.

Origin/destination Days of operation Departure time Arrival time MAD – RVN Wednesdays and Saturdays 07:10 13:20 RVN – MAD Wednesdays and Saturdays 14:00 18:05

Rovaniemi, home to Santa’s Village in the Arctic Circle, offers various activities like sleigh rides, snowmobile tours, and the chance to witness the Northern Lights, drawing over 500,000 travelers yearly.

Spain is increasingly becoming a significant tourist market for Lapland, with nearly 19,000 visitors from Spain in 2022, showcasing its growing importance for the Finnish region.