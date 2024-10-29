Iberia launches direct flights to Tokyo, expanding presence in Asia

Iberia inaugurated direct flights from Madrid to Tokyo, establishing the first and only non-stop link between Spain and Japan. The inaugural flight IB281 (operated by Airbus A350-500 registered EC-OES) departed Madrid’s Terminal 4 at 12:55 (one hour late) with a full capacity of 352 passengers, arriving at Tokyo Narita Airport after a 14-hour journey.

The new route is a collaborative effort by Iberia, Madrid’s Community, City Council, IFEMA Madrid, and Turespaña, aimed at enhancing Madrid’s appeal as a destination in Asia. In its first year, this connection is expected to generate €100 million in economic impact and create around 1,900 jobs. This launch also builds on Iberia’s successful expansion in Asia, including a daily route to Doha.

Expanded Offerings and Cultural Experience

Initially, Iberia will operate three weekly flights with its Airbus A350 fleet, designed for long-haul efficiency. Passengers on this unique 14-hour outbound and 16-hour return journey will enjoy a distinctively Japanese onboard experience, featuring Japanese-language content, dining options with authentic cuisine, and cultural amenities.

Route Schedule:

Madrid–Tokyo (Flight IB281): Departs Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 11:55, arriving 10:15 the following day.

Tokyo–Madrid (Flight IB282): Departs Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays at 11:55, arriving in Madrid at 19:45.

A Strategic Step for Madrid Tourism and Spanish-Japanese Relations

Luis Martín Izquierdo, Madrid’s Deputy Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Sport, highlighted this route as a significant boost to attracting high-value tourists from Asia. Héctor Coronel, Madrid’s Tourism Director, described Madrid as a city combining rich tradition with modern amenities, making it an ideal destination for Japanese tourists.

Daniel Martínez, IFEMA Madrid’s Executive VP, emphasized the importance of this direct link to boost visitor numbers, while Turespaña’s General Manager, Miguel Sanz, reaffirmed Japan’s strategic importance, marking the 50th anniversary of the Spanish Tourist Office in Tokyo.

With plans to increase flight frequencies in 2025, Iberia is set to welcome around 90,000 passengers in the first year, marking a new era of direct connections and shared economic growth for Spain and Japan.