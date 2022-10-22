Iberia is, for the fourth consecutive month, the most punctual airline in Europe

In September, 84 percent of its flights arrived on time

In addition, it has once again ranked in the top 10 of the most punctual airlines in the world

Iberia has once again positioned itself in September as the most punctual airline in Europe, as confirmed by the international consulting firm Cirium -previously known as FlightStats-. This is the fourth consecutive month in which the Spanish airline is at the top of this podium, and in a particularly difficult summer in many European and United States airports.

In the month of September, 84% of the 13,523 flights operated by Iberia arrived at their destination on time. “Punctuality is one of the values ??most appreciated by our customers, so occupying the first position on the punctuality podium for another month makes us proud and encourages us to continue working in this direction. These data are a reflection, above all, of the effort, commitment and dedication to service of our employees”, said Javier Sánchez-Prieto, president of Iberia.

The Cirium ranking also places Iberia in the top 10 of the most punctual airlines in the world, also for the fourth consecutive month. This month of September occupies the seventh position, as in the month of July, and was the fifth of the month in the months of August and June.

October 20, 2022