Iberia inaugurates flights between Madrid and Ljubljana

Iberia Group has launched direct flights between Madrid and Ljubljana, Slovenia, starting today. This new route, operated by Air Nostrum’s Canadair Regional Jet 1000, offers over 2,500 seats this summer with two weekly flights on Mondays and Thursdays.

The inaugural flight, IB8666, departed from Madrid and was greeted in Ljubljana with a water arch ceremony. Notable attendees included Robert Latin, Director General of Slovenia’s Directorate for Air and Maritime Transport, and Janez Lapajne, Sales and Marketing Manager at Fraport Slovenija. The new route enhances connectivity between the two cities, allowing passengers from Ljubljana to access Iberia’s network of 141 destinations.

The flight schedule and affordable fares aim to promote tourism in both regions, highlighting Ljubljana’s rich history and nearby attractions like Lake Bled. This route underscores Iberia’s commitment to expanding its network and providing passengers with more travel options.